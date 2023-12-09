Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly said iconic Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram was “fast with the new ball and with the old ball as well.”

Wasim represented his country in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he picked up 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

“He was fast with the new ball and with the old ball as well,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

The Pakistan cricket team were recently involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and began by beating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they were unable to book their spot in the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign in disappointing fashion as England battered them by 93 runs.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match Test series against Australia, which begins on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: It’s all excuses, Shoaib Malik puts the entire Pakistan team on blast for their lack of professionalism

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 29243 ( 19.18 % ) Waqar Younis 2992 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 8852 ( 5.8 % ) Shahid Afridi 41768 ( 27.39 % ) Imran Khan 30288 ( 19.86 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3250 ( 2.13 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 3401 ( 2.23 % ) Hanif Mohammad 584 ( 0.38 % ) Younis Khan 5404 ( 3.54 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 3352 ( 2.2 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 9355 ( 6.13 % ) Saeed Anwar 10767 ( 7.06 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1143 ( 0.75 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2100 ( 1.38 % )

Like this: Like Loading...