Legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said left-handed opening batsman Saeed Anwar was one of the best cricketers Pakistan has ever produced.

Wasim’s comments came when he was building his all-time India-Pakistan ODI XI.

In his ODI career, Anwar amassed 8,824 runs in 247 matches, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

“I’ll start off with a leftie from Pakistan, Saeed Anwar. Not the best fielder but as a batter one of the best Pakistan has produced; an all-round player,” the Sultan of Swing was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team is currently featuring in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and began with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four straight to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

The men in green bounced back brilliantly as they took down Bangladesh and New Zealand to keep their chances of qualifying for the World Cup semi-finals alive.

However, they could not make it to the final four and lost their last group stage match against England by 93 runs.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match Test series against Australia, which gets underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

