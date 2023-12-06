Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf has vowed to keep supporting batsman Babar Azam as he is a key asset for the national team.

Azam has been through tough times lately as he resigned as captain in all three formats and has struggled to make big scores regularly.

His last assignment as skipper was the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he scored 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

“He is our asset, and we will continue to support him,” Ashraf said in a PCB press release.

Pakistan triumphed in their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, they couldn’t make it to the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign in dismal fashion as England hammered them by 93 runs.

Azam will now represent Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, which begins on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: One of the best Pakistan has produced, Wasim Akram praises graceful left-handed opening batsman

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 2109 ( 68.67 % ) Bad decision! 962 ( 31.33 % )

Like this: Like Loading...