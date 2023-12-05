Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi must learn to “bowl with patience” in order to be more effective.

Razzaq noted that Afridi will not always get wickets and the best way to counter this is to wait for the batsmen to make a mistake.

Once this occurs, he pointed out that the 23-year-old will have to send them back to the pavilion by outsmarting them.

“He needs to bowl with patience because sometimes you won’t get wickets and you will have to wait for the batter’s mistake,” Razzaq was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi was recently in action in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he claimed 18 wickets in nine matches, which included a five-wicket haul against champions Australia, at an average of 26.72.

The men in green began their campaign with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They stopped their four-game losing streak and kept themselves in the race for a semi-final spot with victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand.

However, they fell short of qualifying for the final four and lost their last group stage game against England by 93 runs.

Afridi, who was recently named T20I captain, will now represent Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, which starts on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Pakistan need runs from him, Anil Kumble points to top order batsman who has failed to deliver consistently

What do you think about Shaheen Shah Afridi being appointed Pakistan's T20I captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Shaheen Shah Afridi being appointed Pakistan's T20I captain? Good decision! 320 ( 47.98 % ) Bad decision! 347 ( 52.02 % )

Like this: Like Loading...