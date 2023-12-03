Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan big-hitting batsman Mohammad Haris admitted that he lacks temperament and spoke to India run machine Virat Kohli to find a solution.

Haris was selected as a reserve player for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and thus didn’t feature in any of the matches.

However, the 22-year-old from Peshawar is seen as a star in the making as he possesses a wide array of big shots, which he has unleashed at the domestic and international level.

“I talked to Virat bhai and asked him about how to build [an] innings. I lack temperament and asked being that being a batter what could I do,” he said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Geo Super.

Pakistan won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering four straight defeats at the hands of India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite fighting back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, they were unable to book their spot in the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign on a low as England thumped them by 93 runs.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match Test series against Australia, but Haris was not included in the 18-man squad.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia begins on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

