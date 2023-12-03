Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Recently removed Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur refused to make excuses for Haris Rauf’s performance in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, but noted that he doesn’t regularly bowl with the new ball.

Rauf had to step up to fill the shoes of Naseem Shah, who was ruled out of the tournament after suffering a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup.

Despite taking 16 wickets in nine matches at an average of 33.31, the 30-year-old was heavily criticised for conceding 533 runs, which is the most by any bowler in a single edition of the World Cup.

Nonetheless, Arthur pointed out that Rauf was made to take on a role he isn’t overly familiar with.

“The one thing we know is that Haris Rauf doesn’t normally bowl with the new ball,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, they could not make it through to the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign on a low as England thumped them by 93 runs.

Rauf was set to be picked for Pakistan’s upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, but withdrew at the last minute due to concerns about his workload.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will get underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

