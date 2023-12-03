Image courtesy of: Unsplash
Iconic left-arm seamer Wasim Akram believes Pakistan should stick with the same team since they don’t have depth when it comes to player options or possess a Plan B.
His comments come after the men in green endured a dismal campaign in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.
Since he can’t see many top-tier replacements waiting in the wings, the Sultan of Swing admitted that Pakistan have to make do with the players they have already backed.
“Do we have the players? Do we have a Plan B? I don’t think so. These are the best players we have and we have to stick with them,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.
Pakistan won their first two World Cup matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.
Even though they fought back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they could not progress to the semi-finals.
The men in green concluded their campaign on a sour note as England crushed them by 93 runs.
Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match Test series against Australia, which starts on December 14 in Perth.
Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi
