Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Iconic left-arm seamer Wasim Akram believes Pakistan should stick with the same team since they don’t have depth when it comes to player options or possess a Plan B.

His comments come after the men in green endured a dismal campaign in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Since he can’t see many top-tier replacements waiting in the wings, the Sultan of Swing admitted that Pakistan have to make do with the players they have already backed.

“Do we have the players? Do we have a Plan B? I don’t think so. These are the best players we have and we have to stick with them,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they could not progress to the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign on a sour note as England crushed them by 93 runs.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match Test series against Australia, which starts on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: I lack temperament, Pakistan batsman spoke to India run machine Virat Kohli for a solution

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 29243 ( 19.18 % ) Waqar Younis 2992 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 8851 ( 5.8 % ) Shahid Afridi 41768 ( 27.39 % ) Imran Khan 30288 ( 19.86 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3250 ( 2.13 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 3401 ( 2.23 % ) Hanif Mohammad 584 ( 0.38 % ) Younis Khan 5404 ( 3.54 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 3352 ( 2.2 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 9355 ( 6.13 % ) Saeed Anwar 10767 ( 7.06 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1143 ( 0.75 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2100 ( 1.38 % )

Like this: Like Loading...