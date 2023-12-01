Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has slammed fast bowler Haris Rauf for his inability to take wickets consistently and restrict the flow of runs while bowling in the powerplay.

Rauf was recently involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and while he did make breakthroughs, many of which came towards the end of the innings, he also leaked a lot of runs.

The 30-year-old conceded 533 runs in nine matches, which is the most by any bowler in a single edition of the World Cup.

It should be noted that Rauf also took 16 wickets at an average of 33.31.

“We can see that whenever Haris Rauf is given the ball to bowl in the powerplay, he is struggling,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, they could not book their spot in the semi-finals.

The men in green’s campaign ended in dismal fashion as England crushed them by 93 runs.

Rauf was supposed to be picked for Pakistan’s upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, but pulled out at the last minute due to workload concerns.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: I wanted him to prove me wrong, Shahid Afridi painfully admits Pakistan player failed

What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! 2808 ( 60.78 % ) He is ok! 1038 ( 22.47 % ) He is overrated! 774 ( 16.75 % )

Like this: Like Loading...