New Zealand limited overs captain Kane Williamson has admitted that when Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman hits sixes, the ball goes miles.

Zaman showcased his brute strength in Pakistan’s 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand as he hammered an unbeaten 126, which came off 81 balls and included eight boundaries and 11 sixes.

Williamson acknowledged the kind of impact the 33-year-old can have and described him as an “aggressive and dynamic player.”

“Fakhar swung his bat seriously hard and he hit everything out of the middle of his bat and it went miles. He’s a very aggressive and dynamic player,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pakistan triumphed in their first two World Cup games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite fighting back to secure wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to make it to the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign in disappointing fashion as England battered them by 93 runs,

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match Test series against Australia, but Zaman was not included in the squad.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

