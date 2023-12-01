Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Kamran Akmal believes his brother Umar Akmal can be a “valuable asset” to the Pakistan team as his average and strike-rate has been “up to the mark” in domestic cricket.

He noted that Umar performed well in the 2022 Pakistan Cup, where he amassed 383 runs in 10 matches for Northern, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 42.55 and a strike-rate of 111.66.

Umar also represented the Quetta Gladiators in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored 95 runs in six matches at an average of 23.75 and a strike-rate of 186.27.

Most recently, the 33-year-old played in the 2023 Pakistan Cup and accumulated 95 runs in six games for Lahore Region Whites at an average of 15.83 and a strike-rate of 74.80.

He is now featuring in the National T20 Cup and has made 25 runs in four games at an average of 8.33 and a strike-rate of 86.20.

“Umar’s performances in the (2022) Pakistan Cup and PSL were impressive, with an average and strike-rate that were up to the mark. Even when he faced only a few deliveries, he managed to score runs for his team, making him a valuable asset,” Kamran was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently played in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and started off with consecutive wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, they could not advance to the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign in dismal fashion as England crushed them by 93 runs.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match Test series against Australia, which starts on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

