Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Sarfaraz Ahmed is confident Babar Azam “will do well for Pakistan” despite his inconsistent performances as of late.

Azam’s form had been a major concern for the men in green going into the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as he was not making big scores regularly.

During the tournament, the 29-year-old found some consistency as he amassed 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

Even though people were still unhappy with his batting, Sarfaraz is confident that Azam will get back to his best and continue leading by example with the bat.

“He will do well for Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite fighting back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to make it to the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign on a sour note as England battered them by 93 runs.

Azam, who stepped down as captain in all three formats after the World Cup, will now play for Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, which gets underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He’s a valuable asset, Kamran Akmal on Pakistan batsman whose average and strike-rate were up to the mark

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 1753 ( 69.1 % ) Bad decision! 784 ( 30.9 % )

Like this: Like Loading...