Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he is not here to satisfy everyone or constantly answer questions raised about his batting.

Azam’s form has been a hot topic as of late since he has not been scoring the amount of runs expected of him.

While he has been trying to rediscover his form, the 29-year-old pointed out that his job is to score runs and win games for Pakistan rather than trying to make everybody happy.

“My job is to play cricket and enjoy it,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I don’t need to satisfy or answer anyone. I know what my game and responsibility is… I don’t need to make anyone happy; my job is to win matches for Pakistan.”

Azam stepped down as captain after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he amassed 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

Pakistan won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, it was not enough to get them into the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign on a low as England thrashed them by 93 runs.

Azam will now represent Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, which begins on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

