Rashid Latif, the former wicketkeeper, has named Saud Shakeel, Muhammad Hurraira and Omair Bin Yousuf as three Pakistan batsmen who are “technically solid” and good run-scorers.

Shakeel has already been making the most of his chances in Test cricket as he has amassed 875 runs in seven Test matches, which includes two centuries and six fifties, at an average of 87.50.

Hurraira and Yousuf has yet to make their international debuts, but have been piling on the runs at the domestic level. The duo, aged 21 and 24 respectively, currently average 57.25 and 42.65 in first-class cricket.

“The three players I named are technically solid and have been scoring in domestic in all three formats,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Shakeel recently featured for Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he amassed 241 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 34.42.

Pakistan began by beating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to book their spot in the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign on a sour note as England pummelled them by 93 runs.

Shakeel will now play for Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, while Hurraira and Yousuf were not included in the squad.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

