Omair Bin Yousuf, the up-and-coming Pakistan batsman, said he is “ready to respond” if he gets the chance to play Test cricket soon.

Yousuf is considered to be on the verge of a Test call-up since he has been doing well in first-class cricket.

The 24-year-old from Karachi has featured in 44 first-class matches and scored 2,943 runs, which includes nine centuries and 10 fifties, at an average of 42.65.

“I will be ready to respond if I am asked to play Tests soon,” he told PakPassion.

Yousuf wasn’t picked in the Pakistan team for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where the men in green began by beating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, they were unable to book their spot in the semi-finals.

Pakistan ended their campaign on a low as England crushed them by 93 runs.

Yousuf was not selected for Pakistan’s upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, which starts on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

