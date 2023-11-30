Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Sanjay Manjrekar, the former India batsman, believes Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf is one of the “best death bowlers” in the world right now.

Rauf has established himself as a serious threat as he has a knack of taking wickets at crucial times. On top of this, he bowls at express pace as he can surpass the 150 kph mark.

This has led to him becoming a mainstay in Pakistan’s pace attack in limited overs cricket.

“One of the best death bowlers, Haris Rauf,” Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricwick.

Rauf recently featured in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he took 16 wickets in nine matches at an average of 33.31.

Pakistan won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite fighting back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, they could not make it through to the semi-finals.

To add insult to injury, the men in green lost their final group stage game against England by 93 runs.

Rauf was set to be picked for Pakistan’s upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, but he withdrew at the last moment due to workload concerns.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will get underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

