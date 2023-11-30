Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan big-hitter Iftikhar Ahmed has questioned why the team’s critics only lambast players for eating biryani when the men in green lose.

He noted that when Pakistan win, they don’t make any remarks about what food they eat.

Iftikhar was recently involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and scored 142 runs in nine matches at an average of 23.66.

“If the Pakistan team wins, these people do not say that we eat biryani. Why is it that when we lose they say that we have biryani?” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Pakistan triumphed in their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back with consecutive victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to progress to the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign in disappointing fashion as England battered them by 93 runs.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match Test series against Australia, but Iftikhar was not included in the 18-man squad.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will start on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: A death bowling expert, Sanjay Manjrekar puts 150 kph Pakistan pace ace right up there with the best in the world

What are your thoughts on Iftikhar Ahmed? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Iftikhar Ahmed? He is really good! 905 ( 72.34 % ) He is ok! 240 ( 19.18 % ) He is overrated! 106 ( 8.47 % )

Like this: Like Loading...