Shaun Tait, the former Pakistan bowling coach, has praised fast bowler Naseem Shah for his “good yorkers”.

He also admitted the 20-year-old has a great slower ball in his arsenal, which he utilises very well.

Naseem has become a regular member in the Pakistan team in all three formats and is a key part of the pace attack.

“He takes the pace off really well and bowls good yorkers,” Tait, a former Australia seamer, told respected journalist Saj Sadiq as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Naseem was supposed to play for Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, but was ruled out of the tournament after suffering a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup.

The men in green began the World Cup with successive wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to make it to the semi-finals.

Pakistan concluded their campaign on a sour note as England crushed them by 93 runs.

Since Naseem is still recovering, he was not picked for Pakistan’s three-Test series against Australia, which gets underway on December 14 in Perth.

