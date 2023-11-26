Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, the former Pakistan captain, appears keen on wanting mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed in the playing XI in Test cricket.

Abrar has enjoyed a good start to his international career, having taken 38 wickets in six Tests, which includes two five-wicket hauls, at an average of 31.07.

Given that he can be a handful for the opposition batsmen to deal with, Azam hopes the 25-year-old from Karachi will continue being backed and given chances to cement his spot in the Test side.

“Abrar Ahmed has identified himself as a good option in our combination,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, Abrar claimed 10 wickets at an average of 23.90.

He didn’t feature in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where the men in green won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They stopped their four-game losing streak with consecutive victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand, but it was not enough to secure them a spot in the semi-finals.

Pakistan ended their campaign on a low as England thrashed them by 93 runs.

Azam, who stepped down as captain after the World Cup, and Abrar will now play for Pakistan in the upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, which starts on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

