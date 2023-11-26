Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rumman Raees, the left-arm seamer, admitted that he was in awe when watching former Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif in action as he was “like a magician.”

Asif was one of the most promising bowlers Pakistan ever produced as he could swing the ball a long way and maintained a consistent line and length, which made life difficult for batsmen.

Raees conceded that the way the 40-year-old went about his business when he had the ball in his hand was incredible.

“He is like a magician,” the 31-year-old from Karachi said on Daniyal Sheikh’s podcast as quoted by Cricwick.

The Pakistan team recently featured in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and started off with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four straight to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, they couldn’t progress to the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign in dismal fashion as England thumped them by 93 runs.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match Test series against Australia, which begins on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

