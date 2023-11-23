Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Usama Mir has defended fellow Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan, calling for people to stop saying he is “a bad cricketer.”

Shadab has been in disappointing form over the past couple of months as he has not been able to take wickets consistently.

This trend continued in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as the 25-year-old from Mianwali claimed two wickets in six matches at an average of 118.50 and an economy rate of 6.23.

Despite this, Mir pointed out that people should not lose faith in a talented cricketer just because they don’t perform for a few matches.

“If Shadab Khan doesn’t perform in a few games, he’s not a bad cricketer,” he said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering four straight defeats against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to make it to the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign on a sour note as England thumped them by 93 runs.

Pakistan will now travel to Australia for a three-match Test series, but neither Mir nor Shadab were picked in the 18-man squad.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will get underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! 459 ( 52.52 % ) He is ok! 182 ( 20.82 % ) He is overrated! 233 ( 26.66 % )

