Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has blasted the national team’s fitness levels, saying it “looks like these guys are eating 8 kilos of mutton every day.”

Pakistan have struggled to get the results expected of them, especially during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where they lost to teams like Afghanistan.

Wasim questioned if fitness tests are actually being carried out as it seems the standards are dropping.

“Looks like these guys are eating 8 kilos of mutton every day. Should there not be tests,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four consecutive games to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they bounced back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to advance to the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign in disappointing fashion as England pummelled them by 93 runs.

Pakistan will now tour Australia for a three-match Test series that will get underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: How can people say he’s bad, Usama Mir launches staunch defence of Pakistan bowler not doing his job

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 29243 ( 19.18 % ) Waqar Younis 2992 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 8851 ( 5.8 % ) Shahid Afridi 41768 ( 27.39 % ) Imran Khan 30285 ( 19.86 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3250 ( 2.13 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 3401 ( 2.23 % ) Hanif Mohammad 584 ( 0.38 % ) Younis Khan 5404 ( 3.54 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 3352 ( 2.2 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 9354 ( 6.13 % ) Saeed Anwar 10767 ( 7.06 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1143 ( 0.75 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2100 ( 1.38 % )

Like this: Like Loading...