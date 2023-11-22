Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik admitted he is surprised spinner Shadab Khan is taking so few wickets right now since he is “a very good bowler.”

Shadab’s struggles began prior to the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, but he was backed to prove his worth during the tournament.

However, that didn’t happen as the 25-year-old from Mianwali only picked up two wickets in six matches at an average of 118.50 and an economy rate of 6.23.

“Shadab is no doubt a very good bowler, but he is struggling,” Malik told A Sports as quoted by NDTV.

Pakistan started their World Cup campaign with consecutive victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they were unable to make it to the semi-finals.

To add insult to injury, the men in green lost their last group stage match against England by 93 runs.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-Test tour of Australia, but Shadab was not included in the 18-man squad that was named.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Pakistan can never beat India, Shanthakumaran Sreesanth explains his bold claim

What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! 454 ( 53.98 % ) He is ok! 168 ( 19.98 % ) He is overrated! 219 ( 26.04 % )

Like this: Like Loading...