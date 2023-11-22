Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former India pace bowler Shanthakumaran Sreesanth firmly believes that Pakistan can never beat India “in an ICC trophy or in any other event.”

He noted that India are just too strong and Pakistan won’t be able to compete against them.

The two arch-rivals last met during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where India triumphed by seven wickets.

Sreesanth also boldly claimed that India’s C team and an “IPL XI of players who are not playing” can beat the current Pakistan side.

“I don’t think Pakistan can ever beat India in an ICC trophy or in any other event considering the team they have. Even our C team can beat Pakistan’s main XI. Make an IPL XI of players who are not playing, even they can defeat the Pakistan team,” he was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda, according to Cricket Pakistan.

In the World Cup, Pakistan won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They managed to bounce back with victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand, but ultimately failed to advance to the semi-finals.

The men in green’s campaign ended in disappointing fashion as England crushed them by 93 runs.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-Test series against Australia, which will get underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Great players must play memorable innings, Shoaib Akhtar calls on Pakistan batsman to maintain big name status

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 523 ( 69.27 % ) Bad decision! 232 ( 30.73 % )

Like this: Like Loading...