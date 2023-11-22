Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia World Cup winning captain Pat Cummins rates Pakistan batsman Babar Azam really highly, saying he is “always good.”

Azam had not been in the best of form coming into the World Cup, but found some consistency throughout the tournament as he amassed 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

Cummins, who is an integral member of Australia’s pace attack, knows how dangerous the 29-year-old from Lahore can be and thus noted that it is a mistake to underestimate him.

“Babar Azam’s always good,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Pakistan started off with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing their next four games against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they bounced back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they missed out on a spot in the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign on a sour note as England crushed them by 93 runs.

Azam, who stepped down as captain in all three formats after the World Cup, will now be involved in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He is struggling, Shoaib Malik surprised very good Pakistan bowler is taking so few wickets

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 526 ( 68.76 % ) Bad decision! 239 ( 31.24 % )

Like this: Like Loading...