Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has revealed that he is “constantly in touch with” recently removed team director Mickey Arthur.

The 31-year-old, who is ineligible for selection since he retired from international cricket in December 2020, added that the two of them have “a good relationship.”

It should be noted that Arthur is currently head coach of Derbyshire and Amir has signed a deal with the team to play county cricket in England in 2024.

“I’m constantly in touch with Mickey Arthur. We have a good relationship apart from cricket as well,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Arthur was removed as team director following Pakistan’s elimination from the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and was subsequently replaced by former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

Pakistan started off by winning their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering four successive defeats at the hands of India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, it was not enough to earn them a spot in the semi-finals.

To add insult to injury, they lost their final group stage match against England by 93 runs.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match Test series against Australia, which will get underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

