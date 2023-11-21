Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan left-arm seamer Imad Wasim has made it clear that he and former captain Babar Azam are not enemies.

For a while now, there has been plenty of speculation about the relationship between the duo, especially when they both played for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, the 34-year-old insisted that there is no bad blood between him and Azam as they both respect each other.

“The answer to this question is complicated but there is no truth in the fact that we are enemies,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam stepped down as captain in all three formats following Pakistan’s elimination from the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he amassed 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

The men in green won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they were unable to progress to the semi-finals.

Pakistan ended their campaign in disappointing fashion as England demolished them by 93 runs.

Azam will now play for Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, which will start on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

