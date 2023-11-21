Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik said fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf have become a “strong trio” with a dangerous reputation.

The three of them are Pakistan’s go-to seamers in limited overs cricket as they dismantle opposition batting line-ups with raw pace, beautiful swing, and lethal bouncers.

Malik acknowledged that it’s good to see the men in green have such a menacing pace attack as it will definitely play in their favour going forward.

“Naseem, Shaheen [Shah] and Haris [Rauf] became a strong trio,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi and Rauf recently featured in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, with the former having taken 18 wickets in nine matches at an average of 26.72.

Rauf, meanwhile, claimed 16 wickets in nine games at an average of 33.31.

As for Naseem, he was ruled out of the tournament after suffering a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup.

Pakistan started their World Cup campaign on a high as they defeated the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, things went downhill for them when they lost their next four games to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Pakistan stopped their losing streak and kept their semi-final hopes alive with back-to-back wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand.

However, they failed to make it to the final four and ended up losing their last group stage match against England by 93 runs.

Afridi, who was recently appointed as T20I captain, will now play in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which will get underway on December 14 in Perth.

Naseem was not included in the team due to his injury, while Rauf pulled out over workload concerns.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

