Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali has shown his support for new T20I captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, saying he is a “champion” bowler who has won the men in green many matches.

Afridi was appointed to the leadership role after Babar Azam stepped down following Pakistan’s elimination from the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The 23-year-old had not been in the best of form going into the tournament, but turned his fortunes around by taking 18 wickets in nine matches, which included a five-wicket haul against champions Australia, at an average of 26.72.

“Shaheen has won us many matches… He is a champion,” Hasan, who claimed nine wickets in six games at an average of 35.66, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they stopped their four-game skid with consecutive victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to advance to the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign with a disappointing 93-run loss against England.

Hasan and Afridi will now represent Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, which will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

