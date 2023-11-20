Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

India batting icon Sachin Tendulkar has lavished praise on Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for the “crucial innings” he plays for the men in green.

Rizwan has been rock solid in the middle order for the men in green and often rescues the side if the top order fails.

In the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, he was arguably Pakistan’s best batsman, scoring 395 runs in nine matches, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 65.83.

“I’ve seen him play some crucial innings,” Tendulkar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan started the World Cup on a high as they defeated the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, against whom Rizwan struck a career-best 131 not out.

The men in green were unable to maintain this momentum as they subsequently lost to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they bounced back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, it wasn’t enough to earn them a spot in the semi-finals.

Pakistan ended their World Cup campaign in dismal fashion as England crushed them by 93 runs.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

