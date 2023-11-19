Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said pace bowler Hasan Ali brings great energy to the team, which was one of the reasons why he was selected for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Hasan replaced frontline seamer Naseem Shah, who was ruled out of the tournament after suffering a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup.

In addition to his energy, Inzamam pointed out that Hasan is also unselfish and “bowls well” with both the new and old ball.

“He bowls well with the old ball too and is a team man as well. He brings energy into the team,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the six World Cup games he played, Hasan picked up nine wickets at an average of 35.66.

Pakistan began with consecutive wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before things started to go downhill as they lost to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite snapping their four-game losing streak with consecutive wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand, the men in green failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

Pakistan’s campaign ended in dismal fashion as they lost to England by 93 runs.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Exceptional swing, Aaqib Javed in awe of Pakistan seamer with flawless bowling action

What are your thoughts on Hasan Ali? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Hasan Ali? He is really good! 769 ( 34.32 % ) He is ok! 772 ( 34.45 % ) He is overrated! 700 ( 31.24 % )

Like this: Like Loading...