Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan pace icon Waqar Younis wants newly-appointed T20I captain Shaheen Shah Afridi to sort out his discipline as it is the “missing link in his bowling.”

Afridi had not been taking wickets consistently enough coming into the recently-concluded 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which was a worrying sign for a lot of people.

However, the 23-year-old did well in the tournament, taking 18 wickets in nine matches at an average of 26.72.

Despite this, Waqar reiterated that Afridi needs to work on his discipline when bowling as it can result in him achieving even more success.

“The missing link in his bowling is discipline,” he told AFP as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they bounced back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to make it to the semi-finals.

To add insult to injury, the men in green lost their last group stage match against England by 93 runs.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

