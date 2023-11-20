Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik revealed that wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan ate an omelette consisting of six eggs and four to five parathas in just three minutes.

Malik recalled how he invited Azam to his house in Dubai for Sehri, which is the meal eaten early in the morning before fasting during Ramadan.

The 25-year-old, who is the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, is seen as a potential star in the making as he possesses serious firepower.

However, his weight continues to be a major issue for him, even though he has slimmed down over the past couple of years.

“During Ramadan, I was in Dubai at home and Azam called me saying I am in your city. I asked him to come home and invited him to Sehri. So usually, we sleep post-Sehri. I asked him what he would eat and he said, I will eat what you usually have,” Malik was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

“So, I told him, I eat Paratha made in Olive Oil and an omelette and he asked me to make it for him as well. I asked to make an omelette of six eggs with four to five thin parathas. He ate them within three minutes which is why I asked to make another omelette of six eggs.

“Interestingly, the omelette finished but parathas were left, he dipped two of them in tea and ate.”

Neither Malik nor Azam were picked in Pakistan’s team for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where the men in green began by beating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four straight to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they bounced back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to advance to the semi-finals.

Pakistan concluded their campaign on a sour note as they suffered a 93-run loss at the hands of England.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes No Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes 2345 ( 31.65 % ) No 5065 ( 68.35 % )

