Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is confident that batting ace Babar Azam will “make a comeback” and start posting big scores again.

Azam hasn’t been at his best with the bat over the past couple of months and his inability to live up to expectations raised quite a few eyebrows.

However, with the 29-year-old having stepped down as captain following Pakistan’s 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup campaign, he will now be free to fully focus on his batting.

“If he has not scored in the first two matches that doesn’t mean that he will fail in the next match as well. He has the ability to make a comeback and I hope he will do that,” Amir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the World Cup, Azam amassed 320 runs in nine matches, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 40.

Pakistan started with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite fighting back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, it wasn’t enough for the men in green to make it to the semi-finals.

Pakistan’s World Cup campaign finished on a low as they lost their last group stage game against England by 93 runs.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

