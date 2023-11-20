Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said the big problem with express bowler Haris Rauf is the fact he is unable to maintain a “consistent length” when bowling.

As a result of this, he tends to leak a lot of runs, which was evident during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

During the tournament, Rauf set an unwanted record as he conceded the most runs in a single World Cup after giving away 533 runs in nine matches.

Nonetheless, the 30-year-old did take 16 wickets at an average of 33.31 and an economy rate of 6.74.

“The problem with Haris is that he takes wickets, no doubt, but gives away too many runs because he doesn’t have a consistent length,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite fighting back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, it wasn’t enough to earn them a spot in the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign on a low as England thrashed them by 93 runs.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! 2591 ( 64.73 % ) He is ok! 867 ( 21.66 % ) He is overrated! 545 ( 13.61 % )

