Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes the selectors should retain spinner Usama Mir and give him more opportunities to show what he can do.

Mir was the back-up option behind Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, but got the chance to feature in a few matches during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup since the other two were failing to take wickets.

Ultimately, the 27-year-old finished as Pakistan’s most successful spinner in the tournament with four wickets in four games at an average of 62 and an economy rate of 7.08.

Shadab took two wickets in six matches at an average of 118.50 and an economy rate of 6.23.

As for Nawaz, he picked up two wickets in five games at an average of 111.50 and an economy rate of 5.89.

Considering how ineffective Shadab and Nawaz have been, Misbah urged Pakistan to stick with Mir for now and see if he can deliver wickets in the middle overs.

“If you have all these problems, then you have a bowler in your squad in Usama Mir and it’s time you go for him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan started the World Cup with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before succumbing to defeats at the hands of India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite fighting back and claiming victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand, they were unable to progress to the semi-finals.

Pakistan concluded their campaign on a low as they lost to England by 93 runs.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

