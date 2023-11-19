Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed admitted he is amazed at the incredible swing Pakistan left-arm fast bowler and newly-appointed T20I captain Shaheen Shah Afridi is able to generate.

Afridi regularly uses his ability to move the ball to get wickets, especially right at the beginning of matches.

Aaqib added that what makes the 23-year-old even more special is his “flawless” bowling action and his “unwavering commitment” to keep getting better.

“His flawless action, unwavering commitment, and innate ability to swing the ball were truly exceptional,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi was recently involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and took 18 wickets in nine matches, which included a five-wicket haul against Australia, at an average of 26.72.

Pakistan kicked things off with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before going on to lose their next four matches against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite fighting back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to advance to the semi-finals.

Pakistan ended their campaign in disappointing fashion as England crushed them by 93 runs.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Happy to concede 50-60 runs for no wickets, Harbhajan Singh questions Pakistan spinner’s mentality

What do you think about Shaheen Shah Afridi being appointed Pakistan's T20I captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Shaheen Shah Afridi being appointed Pakistan's T20I captain? Good decision! 95 ( 44.39 % ) Bad decision! 119 ( 55.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...