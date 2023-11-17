Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has thrown his support behind batsman Babar Azam, branding him as a “big player for Pakistan.”

Azam has been through a lot lately as he just announced his resignation as Pakistan captain in all three formats.

Top order batsman Shan Masood replaced him as Test captain, while pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi was unveiled as his successor in T20Is.

With Azam no longer in charge of the men in green, Amir feels that he will be free to concentrate on what he is best at – batting.

“Babar is a big player for Pakistan and there is no doubt about it,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam’s last assignment as captain was the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he scored 320 runs in nine matches, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 40.

Pakistan began the tournament on a high as they defeated the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, things fell apart after that as they went on a four-game losing streak, during which they lost to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, the men in green could not book their spot in the semi-finals.

Pakistan concluded their World Cup campaign on a disappointing note as they lost their final group stage game against England.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: His approach has to change, Umar Gul points out Pakistan player must learn this quickly

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 6 ( 75 % ) Bad decision! 2 ( 25 % )

Like this: Like Loading...