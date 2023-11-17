Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar has admitted that it is “fun” to watch Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan in action as he is “extremely effective.”

Rizwan is one of two Pakistan batsmen who regularly has to come to the team’s rescue, with the other being former captain Babar Azam.

In the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, the 31-year-old regularly saved the day as he scored 395 runs in nine matches, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 65.83.

“Mohammad Rizwan is fun, he’s extremely effective,” Tendulkar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before succumbing to defeats at the hands of India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though the men in green bounced back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to make it to the semi-finals.

Pakistan concluded their World Cup in disappointing fashion as they lost their final group stage game against England by 93 runs.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

