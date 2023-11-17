Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former speedster Umar Gul has pointed out that Pakistan pace bowler Ihsanullah must change his approach if he plays more ODIs in the future.

Ihsanullah has mainly played T20 cricket to date, but has featured in one ODI, which came against New Zealand in April 2023.

Since ODI cricket is a longer format than T20Is, Gul noted that the 21-year-old needs to shift his mindset and develop a new strategy in order to be successful.

“Although he has prior experience in domestic cricket, including one-day and four-day games, playing a different format like ODIs requires a different approach,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Ihsanullah was not selected for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as he is recovering from an elbow injury.

Pakistan began their campaign with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they recovered and managed to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, the men in green failed to advance to the semi-finals.

Pakistan finished on a low as they lost their last group stage game against England by 93 runs.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He can make runs comfortably, Gundappa Viswanath optimistic Pakistan batsman will return to his best

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! 2484 ( 70.31 % ) He is ok! 738 ( 20.89 % ) He is overrated! 311 ( 8.8 % )

Like this: Like Loading...