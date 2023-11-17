Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Mohammad Abbas is concerned that Pakistan’s pace bowlers will continue to have fitness issues if they don’t play longer format matches regularly.

His comments come at a time where numerous speedsters are out of action with injuries, including Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah and Mohammad Hasnain.

Abbas feels that there is a need for these fast bowlers to feature in domestic first-class games so that they get accustomed to bowling for long periods of time.

He noted that if they continue to mainly focus on limited overs cricket, their bodies won’t be able to cope with the rigours of Test cricket.

“As long as pacers don’t play the longer formats, they will continue to face such issues,” the 33-year-old told Geo News.

Pakistan recently competed in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and started off by winning their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, thing went downhill from there as they lost to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though the men in green managed to stop their four-game losing streak and beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, it wasn’t enough to get them through to the semi-finals.

Pakistan ended their World Cup campaign on a low as they lost their final group stage game against England by 93 runs.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

