Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes opening batsman Abdullah Shafique could potentially be the next Babar Azam.

His comments come after Shafique was highly impressive in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he ended up being one of the standout batsmen for Pakistan after starting on the bench.

The 23-year-old was added to the playing XI as a replacement for the out of form Fakhar Zaman and wasted no time in making an impression as he smashed a sensational 113 in the first match he played against Sri Lanka.

Ultimately, the Sialkot native finished with 336 runs in eight games at an average of 42.

“We have found another player like Babar Azam in Abdullah Shafique,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by NDTV.

Pakistan started the World Cup with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering successive defeats against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite fighting back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, the men in green failed in their bid to secure a semi-final spot.

In their final group stage game against England, Pakistan succumbed to a 93-run defeat.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: They were timid, Hardik Pandya shocked Pakistan duo didn’t take any chances

What are your thoughts on Abdullah Shafique? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Abdullah Shafique? He is really good! 1976 ( 80.23 % ) He is ok! 363 ( 14.74 % ) He is overrated! 124 ( 5.03 % )

Like this: Like Loading...