Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja pointed out that fast bowler Hasan Ali’s bowling speed has fallen.

Hasan was recalled to the ODI team for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as a replacement for frontline speedster Naseem Shah, who was ruled out of the tournament after injuring his shoulder during the Asia Cup.

In the six games he played, the 29-year-old from Gujranwala took nine wickets at an average of 35.66.

Despite having a decent campaign, Ramiz could not understand why Hasan was bowling slower.

“Hasan Ali’s pace has dipped,” he told Jio Cinema as quoted by NDTV.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing their next four against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to advance to the semi-finals.

Pakistan concluded their campaign in disappointing fashion as they lost to England by 93 runs.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

