Shoaib Akhtar, the legendary fast bowler, believes that India captain Rohit Sharma cannot play Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi “at all.”

Afridi has dismissed Rohit on a few occasions, including a couple of times with absolutely unplayable deliveries.

Akhtar pointed out that having seen the duo battle it out on the pitch, he feels that the Indian skipper is unable to “read or understand” the 23-year-old Pakistan pace spearhead.

“I don’t think Rohit is able to read or understand Shaheen at all,” the Rawalpindi Express said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Afridi recently played for Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and claimed 18 wickets in nine matches at an average of 26.72.

The men in green kickstarted their campaign with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing their next four games against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite managing to bounce back with victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand, Pakistan failed to make it to the semi-finals.

To add insult to injury, they lost their last group stage match against England by 93 runs.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

