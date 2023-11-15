Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed believes Pakistan pace bowler Ihsanullah is getting much better.

Ihsanullah was one of the standout players in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was the second-highest wicket-taker after claiming 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

The 21-year-old was quickly called up to the Pakistan team after this and has played four T20Is and one ODI to date.

Lately, the Matta native has been out of action after undergoing elbow surgery, but he is expected to make a full recovery soon.

As one of the most exciting fast bowling prospects in Pakistan, Aaqib is glad that Ihsanullah has worked on his game and hopes that he stays committed to improving himself going forward.

“Ihsanullah has improved a lot,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Due to his elbow injury, Ihsanullah was not part of Pakistan’s team for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The men in green started their campaign with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four games in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They bounced back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, but it was not enough to earn them a semi-final spot.

Pakistan concluded their World Cup with a 93-run loss to England.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

