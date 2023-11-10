Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs said people can say whatever they want, but he firmly believes that Pakistan captain Babar Azam “is one of the best batsmen in the world.”

Azam’s form has been a bit of a concern lately as he hasn’t been able to convert his starts into big scores.

This has been evident in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he has made three fifties, but failed to go on and make a hundred.

Regardless of this, Gibbs refused to criticise the 29-year-old and instead recognised the incredible talent he has.

“Whatever you say, he is one of the best batsmen in the world,” the 49-year-old from Cape Town told Geo News.

In the World Cup, Azam has made 282 runs in eight matches, which includes four fifties, at an average of 40.28.

The men in green kicked off their campaign with consecutive wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering defeats at the hands of India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Pakistan fought back from their dire situation to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, which kept them in the hunt for a semi-final spot.

Next up for them will be a clash against England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

