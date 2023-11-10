Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed has recalled how fiery Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf only used to bowl bouncers and yorkers early on in his career.

Rauf is one of the fastest bowlers in the country and kept relying on his speed to get batsmen out.

However, with few variations, Aaqib pointed out that the 30-year-old was forced to adapt and work on his slower ball, which ultimately earned him more wickets.

“Haris Rauf also used to bowl only bouncers and yorkers at the start of his career but he later also developed a slower ball which made him more successful,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Rauf is currently in action for Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has taken 13 wickets in eight matches at an average of 36.07.

The men in green have not had a campaign to remember as after winning their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, they lost their next four to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

After a four-game losing streak, Pakistan bounced back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand to keep their hopes of advancing to the semi-finals alive.

They will now go up against England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

