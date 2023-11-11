Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary seamer Shoaib Akhtar has taken aim at all of Pakistan’s speedsters, saying none of them are good enough to be classified as proper ODI bowlers.

Currently, Pakistan’s pace attack in ODIs consists of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, while players like Mohammad Wasim Jnr are the back-up options.

However, Akhtar noted that since the men in green are playing so few ODIs every year, many of their fast bowlers aren’t accustomed to the hardships of the 50-over format.

“These are not ODI bowlers yet. Bowling 10 overs is a different thing. We played just 12 ODIs last year,” the Rawalpindi Express was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

Things went downhill for them from there as they suffered four successive defeats to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

The men in green managed to claw their way back into contention for a spot in the semi-finals with back-to-back wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand.

They will now take on England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

