Former India spinner Anil Kumble has warned teams to “watch out” if Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is firing on all cylinders as he is capable of ripping them apart.

Afridi’s form was a major talking point coming into the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, but he seems to have rediscovered it throughout the tournament.

So far, the 23-year-old has taken 16 wickets in eight matches, which includes a five-wicket haul against Australia, at an average of 25.56.

Given that he possesses all the talent in the world, Kumble noted that Afridi could continue to heat up as Pakistan pursue a spot in the semi-finals.

“If he comes good for Pakistan, then you better watch out,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan started their World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering four successive losses to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite this, they managed to end their losing streak and keep their semi-final hopes alive with victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Pakistan will now be looking to triumph over England when the two sides meet on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

