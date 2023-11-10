Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson wants Pakistan captain Babar Azam to be allowed to play with more freedom as a batsman.

Azam has been under pressure as of late as he hasn’t been at his consistent best with the bat.

In the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, the 29-year-old has amassed 282 runs in eight matches, which includes four fifties, at an average of 40.28.

Hesson pointed out that by allowing Azam to play his natural game without any repercussions, it could result in him making big scores again.

“I just hope Babar is allowed to play with more freedom. He is a sort of guy who can score [a] run a ball, but he can also score a 100 off 130 or 140 balls,” he told Sky Sports NZ as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan began the World Cup with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before they lost four straight to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

The men in green stopped that disappointing run with much-needed wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand, which kept their slim hopes of making it to the semi-finals alive.

Next up for Pakistan will be a clash against England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

