Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed said Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has “never been outstanding with the new ball.”

Hasan was recalled to the national team for the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as a replacement for fellow seamer Naseem Shah, who was ruled out of the tournament after suffering a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup.

Aaqib noted that Shaheen Shah Afridi is Pakistan’s go-to bowler with the new ball, but if he fails to take early wickets, “there could be problems” for the men in green as he feels Hasan isn’t up to the task.

“Hasan Ali, if you look at his record, has never been outstanding with the new ball. So, on days, if Shaheen Shah Afridi gets stuck, there could be problems,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the World Cup, Hasan has taken nine wickets in six matches at an average of 35.66.

Pakistan won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They subsequently bounced back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand to keep their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals alive.

Next up for Pakistan will be a clash against England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Where is he, Shahid Afridi feels Pakistan prospect being talked about a lot should be in the World Cup squad

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 13800 ( 69.8 % ) No! 5971 ( 30.2 % )

Like this: Like Loading...